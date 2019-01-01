Bayern need to be humble after 7-2 Spurs hammering, says Kovac

The German champions battered last season's finalists in their own stadium but the coach is keen to make sure his players don't get carried away

Niko Kovac cautioned his players against losing focus following their brilliant 7-2 hammering of in the .

The German champions delivered a performance to be savoured in London as they humiliated last season's finalists.

Plaudits have been heaped upon them but Kovac's men must now narrow their gaze on the task of beating struggling at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern moved top of the with a rather unconvincing 3-2 victory over bottom-placed Paderborn last weekend and the head coach is keen to retain that spot heading into the international break.

"We need to keep our concentration," Kovac said at his pre-match news conference.

"We played the Champions League finalists on Tuesday. We had problems for 25 or 30 minutes then we dominated. We can't dominate for 90 minutes.

"It was a great game from us but we need to put in the same performance against Hoffenheim as we did against Tottenham.

"We want to remain objective, humble and continue to work."

Serge Gnabry was the star of the show against Spurs, with the former winger becoming the second German to hit four goals in a Champions League game.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace in the rout and Joshua Kimmich scored the other.

"He's feeling great, as you can imagine," Kovac said of Gnabry.

"He's got a slightly different training programme than most of his team-mates today. Goals aside, I was more pleased with how hard he worked tracking back in the second half."

The Bayern boss added: "We've got a good group of players that are growing closer together.

"The players are absorbing more and more what we want to see from them. I've been noticing this for a while now. But we haven't achieved anything yet."

Article continues below

One person who will hope Bayern do lose focus is Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who urged his team-mates not to be afraid of the German champions because 'everyone's sh*t stinks the same'.

“We know that we can hurt Bayern if we're brave,” the 29-year-old said. “We must not be intimidated – not by the spectators, not by [Robert] Lewandowski or anything else.

“Put simply, everyone's sh*t stinks the same.”