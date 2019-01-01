Bayern Munich's Neuer: Onana deserved to be in Champions League final with Ajax

The German goalkeeper has commended the Cameroon international for his fine displays for the Sons of Gods this term

goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has praised 's Andre Onana for his impressive displays between the sticks this season.

Onana helped Erik ten Hag's side complete a domestic double of the Dutch Cup and Eredivisie triumph this campaign.

Unfortunately, the Cameroonian goalkeeper was unable to save the Sons of Gods from a disappointing 3-2 loss to Hotspur in the return leg of the Uefa semi-final fixture.

Ajax bowed out of the tournament based on the away goals rule after settling for a 3-3 aggregate score.

"Hey Onana, it is Neuer from Munich. I'm your biggest fan, of course, you played a very good season for Ajax," Neuer said in a Twitter video.

"You and your guys deserved to be in the finals so don't be too sad maybe you will get any chance in the future to come back to the semi-final final and have a better result than the last one.

"Take care and enjoy the celebration with Ajax for the Cup and for the championship in your league. You did a great a job and all the best in the future, my friend."

Kind words from the main man @Manuel_Neuer 🐐 See you soon brother! pic.twitter.com/TwCoJS2Wzb — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) May 25, 2019

Onana is part of Clarence Seedorf's 34-man provisional squad for the 2019 in .

Cameroon have been placed in Group F and they will begin their title defence against Guinea-Bissau on June 25 before squaring up against and Benin on June 29 and July 2 respectively.