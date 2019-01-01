Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Saturday's Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena promises to play a pivotal role in the destination of the Bundesliga title

play host to at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with the latest edition of Der Klassiker set to go a long way to determining the destination of the title this season.

BVB hold a two-point advantage at the summit of the standings after their rivals were held by Freiburg last weekend, but Bayern have been the form team in 2019, winning each of their last two home league matches 6-0 against and .

As such, this promises to be a scintillating affair between the two dominant forces of German football over the last decade.

Game Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Date Saturday, April 6 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

US TV channel Online stream FOX Network / FOX Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and livestreamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Bayern Munich players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulrich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Boateng Midfielders Martinez, Gnabry, Goretzka, James, Ribery, Rafinha, Rodriguez, Sanches, Thiago, Shabani Forwards Lewandowski, Muller, Wagner, Coman, Ribery

Bayern are still without the familiar trio of Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies and Arjen Robben.

Manuel Neuer is expected to prove his fitness but there are lingering doubts over David Alaba, James Rodriguez and Kingsley Coman.

Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba; Thiago, Goretzka; Muller, James, Ribery; Lewandowski

Position Borussia Dortmund players Goalkeepers Burki, Hitz, Oelschlagel Defenders Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou, Toprak, Diallo, Balerdi, Schmelzer Midfielders Witsel, Delaney, Reus, Guerreiro, Dahoud, Weigl, Delaney, Gotze, Gomez Forwards Bruun Larsen, Alcacer, Philipp, Sancho, Wolf

Achraf Hakimi has suffered season-ending injury and will join Maximillian Philipp and Christian Pulisic on the sidelines for this encounter.

Lukasz Piszczek is nearing a return but this game may come just too soon for him, although Abdou Diallo may be available.

Paco Alcacer is carrying a problem that may seem him pushed to the bench.

Possible Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Wolf, Zagadou, Akanji, Schmelzer; Delaney, Witsel; Sancho, Gotze, Reus; Alcacer

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern Munich are priced at odds of winning 8/15 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 15/4. A win for BVB is priced at 17/4.

Match Preview

When Borussia Dortmund defeated Bayern Munich 3-2 back in November, it left the Bavarian side fifth in the Bundesliga standings, seven points off top spot and with head coach Niko Kovac under pressure.

Although this only increased the following week as they failed to beat a struggling Dusseldorf side, FCB have since embarked on an epic comeback mission that has seen them win 13 of their last 15 league games, increasingly displaying the type of pomp expected of the club.

Indeed, they actually led the table prior to a 1-1 draw with Freiburg last Saturday and now their quest is to regain the summit by taking revenge on a Dortmund side that has faltered since the winter break.

Bayern had a surprisingly tough DFB Pokal encounter against 2.Bundesliga side Heidenheim in midweek, in which they trailed 2-1 in the first half and were reduced to 10 men. They ultimately progressed 5-4 but Leon Goretzka admitted “things were boiling in the locker room” at half-time.

Nevertheless, Bayern see that stuffy performance as another reason their confidence should be up, yet both sides are doing their best to play down the importance of Saturday’s match, even if it cannot be denied that it has the potential to be pivotal.

“I am not sure the winner will become champions,” Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski, who was once a favourite in Dortmund, told DW. “Okay, the winner will take a big step, but one step will not be enough. We still have a lot of games until the end of the season and I think the winner will have to take two steps.”

Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, who saw his side defeat Wolfsburg thanks to a couple of late strikes from Paco Alcacer last weekend, has a similar perspective.

“It’s a psychological boost for us to travel to Munich as league leaders and to know that we can edge things a little further in our direction if we win there,” he said.

Arguably, the pressure is greater on the hosts, who would fall a daunting five points off the pace with just six games left if they were to lose.

“We have to clench our butts,” Bayern’s Thomas Muller affirmed.

It promises to be that kind of match.