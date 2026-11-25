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Bayern Munich suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League despite dominating possession. An early Dayot Upamecano header was cancelled out by Ayase Ueda before an unfortunate propio goal sealed the result.

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Bayern Munich’s visit to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy was a masterclass in territorial dominance rendered futile by a lack of clinical edge. Controlling 65% of the ball and completing nearly 700 passes, Vincent Kompany's side looked comfortable early on when Upamecano found the net in the 15th minute. However, the tactical setup struggled to contain Lille's verticality on the break, leading to a loss of control in the second half.

The match turned on two pivotal moments: Ueda's equaliser for the hosts just after the hour mark and an incredibly unfortunate own goal by Pavlovic only three minutes later. Despite late pressure and the introduction of Jamal Musiala, Bayern could not find a way through Lille's stubborn low block, leaving France with zero points despite a significant advantage in almost every statistical metric.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jonas Urbig - 5/10

The young goalkeeper faced a difficult night behind a high line. While he made 2 saves, he was beaten by a clinical Ueda strike and could do little about the deflected own goal. His distribution was solid, but he lacked the commanding presence needed during Lille's brief periods of momentum.

Dayot Upamecano - 7/10

Upamecano was Bayern's most proactive player, scoring the opening goal with a header in the 15th minute. Defensively, he was a statistical titan, recording 106 accurate passes and 13 defensive interventions. However, his late-game desperation saw him blast a 25-yard effort into a defender instead of maintaining the build-up structure.

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Kim Min-Jae - 6/10

The South Korean was typically aggressive in his front-foot defending until his 92nd-minute substitution for Jonathan Tah. He helped maintain the high line that stifled Lille for long periods, though the defensive unit as a whole was caught out by the speed of Lille's transition for the equaliser.

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Josip Stanisic - 5/10

Playing on the right of the back four, Stanisic was tidy in possession but struggled to provide the overlapping threat required to break down a narrow Lille defence. He was substituted in the 76th minute as Kompany sought more offensive impetus.

Hiroki Ito - 6/10

Ito showed flashes of his quality from left-back, nearly scoring with a header from a corner in the 30th minute. He managed 1 shot on target and was diligent in his defensive duties before being replaced by Tim Binder late in the second half.

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Midfield

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Kimmich was the heartbeat of the side, constantly recycling possession and ensuring Bayern maintained their 65% share of the ball. He orchestrated the play from deep, though he perhaps lacked the killer pass to bypass Lille's final defensive line once they dropped into a deeper block.

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 4/10

A night to forget for the youngster. Despite being involved in the attacking play with 2 shots on goal, he scored a disastrous own goal in the 65th minute which ultimately handed Lille the victory. It was a cruel blow for a player who had otherwise looked composed in the pivot.

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Tom Bischof - 6/10

Statistically active, Bischof tested Berke Özer with a low shot in the first half and curled a free kick wide in the second. He provided decent energy in the half-spaces before being replaced by Musiala as Bayern chased the game.

Lennart Karl - 5/10

Starting in the advanced right role, Karl struggled to truly impose himself on the game. He missed a decent opportunity in the 80th minute, firing wide from 16 metres, and was withdrawn shortly after as the technical staff looked for more experience.

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Attack

Konrad Laimer - 5/10

Deployed in an unconventional advanced role, Laimer's industry was evident but his final third quality was lacking. He saw a goalbound effort blocked in the first half and dragged a late left-footed shot off target as the pressure mounted.

Nathaniel Brown - 5/10

Tasked with stretching the Lille backline, Brown found it difficult to get change out of the hosts' full-backs. He was mostly peripheral as the majority of Bayern's play was funnelled through the central areas or the opposite flank.

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Substitutes & Manager

Tim Binder - 5/10

Came on for Ito in the 76th minute but failed to provide the necessary spark from the flank.

Luis Díaz - 5/10

Introduced for Stanisic to add directness, but found himself crowded out by Lille's "red wall."

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Jamal Musiala - 6/10

The most dangerous of the substitutes. He carved out a late chance in stoppage time but sliced his effort wide under heavy pressure.

Noah Codjo-Evora - N/A

An 81st-minute introduction for Karl, providing too little time for a meaningful rating.

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Jonathan Tah - N/A

A 92nd-minute tactical sub intended to act as a target man, but the clock ran out too quickly.

Vincent Kompany - 5/10

While his team dominated the ball, his tactical setup was vulnerable to the exact transition moments Lille prioritised. The decision to play Laimer in the frontline failed to yield creative dividends, and his substitutions came slightly too late to alter the momentum of the game.