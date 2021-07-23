Bayern Munich left-back Davies admits Shaw is 'clear' of him as he salutes rise of Man Utd star

The Canadian starlet is happy to admit that the England international defender ranks higher than him in the global pecking order

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies admits that Manchester United star Luke Shaw is "clear" of him in the global left-back pecking order.

A rejuvenated performer at Old Trafford has enjoyed a remarkable return to prominence over the last 12 months, with eye-catching showings put in for club and country.

Davies once enjoyed a meteoric rise of his own, after leaving Canada for the Allianz Arena, but the talented 20-year-old is prepared to accept that he sits behind the England international at present.

What has been said?

During a discussion on his official TikTok account, Davies said: "I just saw one that was like ‘Luke Shaw is clear’. What does that mean? Someone explain to me. I never really understood that – clear of what?”

He then read out a reply in the chat: “That means he’s better.

"Ohhh! Ohh, OK, I get it now, it means he’s better. Yeah, I mean, he is, he’s a really good player!

"Alright, so every time you say like ‘Luke Shaw is clear, Robbo [Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson] is clear, that means he’s better’. OK, makes sense, makes sense."

Davies' record at Bayern

Bayern struck a deal for Davies during the summer of 2018, with a move from the Vancouver Whitecaps representing a then record transfer for MLS.

He linked up with German giants in January 2019 and was immediately thrust into the first team by the Bundesliga giants.

A hot prospect did not look out of place, with his blistering pace catching the eye early on.

The 2019-20 campaign proved to be a memorable one as he helped Bayern to a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble, while also signing a new contract and finishing third in the Golden Boy vote.

An ankle injury was suffered last season, but Davies still took in 33 appearances across all competitions and further enhanced his reputation.

