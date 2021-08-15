Bayern Munich & Germany legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75, the Bundesliga club confirmed.

The World Cup and European Championship-winning striker was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015 and had been living in a specialised care home.

The Bundesliga giants announced that the former star passed away on Sunday and is survived by his wife, Uschi, and daughter.

What has been said?

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75," a statement on their website read.

"Muller made history with Bayern and the Germany national team. He scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times. He got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team."

Hainer and Kahn pay tribute to Muller

Bayern president Herbert Hainer expressed his sympathy with Muller's family and promised the star will always be remembered by the club.

“Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans," he said.

"Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We’re all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family.

"FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever.”

CEO and former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn added: “The news of Gerd Müller’s death deeply saddens us all. He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football.

"As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts."

