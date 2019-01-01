'Bayern Munich are the best in the world' - France star Pavard reveals he 'could not refuse' Bavarians

The France international will join the Bundesliga champions in time for next season, but some Stuttgart fans have turned on their former favourite

Benjamin Pavard says he hopes fans will understand why he has chosen to leave the club to join , arguing that the Bavarians the best in the world.

The international signed a deal in January to join the champions when his contract at Stuttgart expires in the summer.

The 22 year-old will play out the remained of his deal at the Mercedes-Benz Arena before joining up with his new teammates in July.

And Pavard says he expects that, in spite of some initial anger at the move, fans of the club will eventually come to sympathize with his decision to move to the champions.

"Some fans do not understand because Bayern is an enemy club,” Pavard said in an interview with Telefoot.

“They were angry at me, but deep down, they know it's the best opportunity.

“Bayern, I could not refuse them. For me, it's the best club in the Bundesliga, one of the best clubs in the world, if not the best. I've always believed in myself, I have confidence in my qualities.

"There are people who doubt me, but not me. I want to show that I do not doubt myself.”

Pavard could be joined at the Allianz Arena next season by countryman Lucas Hernandez.

The fellow France international has been heavily linked with a move from to the Bundesliga champions, and Pavard says he would welcome the 23 year-old in Munich should he too choose to the take the plunge.

"I hope he's coming because he's a very good friend and a footballer with a lot of potential,” said Pavard.

“He showed it in club and at the World Cup. I’ve sent him some messages, because it would be a very good thing for Munich."

Article continues below

Pavard, who scored one of the goals of the tournament as France knocked out en route to winning the World Cup, is hopeful of being included in coach Didier Deschamps’ squad for the qualifier against Moldova later in March.

"I am at the disposal of the coach,” he said.

“If he puts me in central defence, I will give myself thoroughly. If he puts me on the right, the same. I will do everything to be in the list in March."