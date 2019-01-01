Bayern can forget about signing Hudson-Odoi for £35m after Chelsea wonderkid's England debut

The teenager's price has risen further following his international bow, which could give the Blues an edge in contract negotiations in the summer

's dreams of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi for a fee of around £35 million ($46m) are set to be dashed after the teenager made his debut, Goal understands.

The 18-year-old made his senior bow for the Three Lions as a substitute in last Friday’s 5-0 win over Czech Republic, before earning his first start in the 5-1 away win against Montenegro on Monday.

His impressive outings for Gareth Southgate’s side have given Chelsea more resolve to keep him at Stamford Bridge or, at the very least, hold out for an astronomical fee.

The only club to have tried to pressure Chelsea into selling Hudson-Odoi so far are Bayern, despite the winger having plenty of admirers around Europe.

Bayern’s final bid during the January transfer window was upwards of £35m and prompted Hudson-Odoi to hand in a transfer request in an attempt to secure a move to the Allianz Arena.

The German giants were offering Hudson-Odoi regular first-team opportunities, as well as the No.10 shirt worn by Arjen Robben, with the Dutchman looking set to leave Bayern in the summer.

Hudson-Odoi has yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea, but he is highly regarded by both the club’s fans and the board, who ideally want to see him renew his contract which expires in June 2020.

champions Bayern had hoped that a combination of Hudson-Odoi entering the final year of his contract and his more limited use by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri would lead to his price dropping.

However, Southgate's selection of Hudson-Odoi may have made life more difficult for Bayern as any new offer will need to be higher than their previous bids, even if Chelsea will also likely have to offer a bigger contract to keep hold of their homegrown star.

, , and have all been watching Hudson-Odoi for over a year, but they have shown little interest in paying the huge fees required.

Dortmund attempted to include Hudson-Odoi in a swap deal for Christian Pulisic, but it was quickly rejected by the Stamford Bridge club, who ended up securing a £58m ($77m) transfer for the U.S. international.

It is understood that any interest from Premier League teams in Hudson-Odoi will be rejected outright, following recent links with , and that have no interest in pursuing the Chelsea starlet in the summer.

Article continues below

The Blues are also in talks about renewing the contract of George McEachran, who won the Under-17s World Cup with England and a host of honours in the Blues’ youth system alongside Hudson-Odoi.

McEachran made the bench in Chelsea's 2-2 away draw in the against MOL Vidi earlier this season, although Sarri is still to hand a debut to the academy player this campaign.

The 18-year-old's contract expires in the summer, and he could leave the club alongside the talented young goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who is in the same situation.