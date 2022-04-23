Bayern secure 10th successive Bundesliga title after Der Klassiker win over Dortmund

Bayern Munich have secured their 10th successive Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Dortmund's defeat at Allianz Arena leaves them 12 points behind Bayern with only three matches left to play, meaning the celebrations can now begin for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Bayern's fifth successive league win has given them an unassailable lead at the top and ensured that they remain the dominant force in German football for at least one more year.

How did Bayern clinch their 10th successive title?

Bayern have won 24 of their 31 Bundesliga games so far in 2021-22, and will pass their tally of 78 points from last season if they pick up four points from their remaining matches.

Die Roten are the top scorers in the division with 92 goals and also boast the best defensive record with only 30 shipped at the other end.

BAYERN MUNICH WIN THEIR TENTH CONSECUTIVE BUNDESLIGA TITLE 🏆🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/w0HnBxblDt — GOAL (@goal) April 23, 2022

Saturday's victory was clinched courtesy of goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski, who both netted in the first half; and Jamal Musiala, whose 87th minute strike put the result beyond doubt after Emre Can's penalty dragged the visitors back within a goal.

Lewandowski took his personal Bundesliga tally up to 33 for the season, in which he is all but assured of yet another top scoring crown ahead of Patrik Schick and Erling Haaland.

Only four teams have managed to beat Bayern in the league this season and they've posted just three draws on their way to becoming champions again, with Dortmund now set to second for second place for the third time in the last four seasons.

How many trophies have Bayern won in 2021-22?

Nagelsmann has now won two trophies in his first season in charge of Bayern, having kicked off his reign with a 3-1 win over Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup final.

The German giants suffered disappointment in the DFL Cup as they exited following a surprise 5-0 loss in the second round to Borussia Monchengladbach, and they were also upset by Villarreal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Still, with the Bundesliga trophy safely in the bag once again, Bayern's season should be considered a success and the platform is there for them to go on to achieve even greater things in 2022-23.

