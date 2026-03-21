Bastoni set to miss Fiorentina v Inter: his place in the Italy v Northern Ireland match is in doubt

Bad news for Chivu’s Inter and Gattuso’s national team. Alessandro Bastoni has not yet recovered from the injury sustained during the derby against Milan, following the foul on Adrien Rabiot, and is not feeling well: more will be known about his condition after training and the Romanian manager’s press conference, but, as reported by Sky Sport, he is likely to miss the away match in Florence against the Viola, scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Franchi.





PLAYOFFS AT RISK? - The Nerazzurri defender took part in part of the session with the squad and the final decision on his call-up will be made in the coming hours, although there is a sense of pessimism – given his current condition, it is unlikely he will feature in tomorrow’s match. Should this be confirmed, it would also directly affect Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy side, who face a World Cup play-off in less than a week and may have to do without the Inter defender ahead of Thursday evening’s semi-final against Northern Ireland.





LATEST FROM INTER - Apart from Bastoni, Chivu will certainly have to do without Lautaro Martinez and Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is sidelined with a thigh injury, whilst the Argentine captain has not yet trained with the group; despite this, he could still travel with the squad to Tuscany.