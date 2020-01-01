Barkhuizen ends 15-game goal drought with brace in Preston North End win

The South African descent scored two first-half goals on Tuesday to give Alex Neil's side a comfortable win on the road

Tom Barkhuizen scored a brace to end his 15-game goal drought as romped to a 3-0 victory over Barnsley in a Championship fixture.

The forward last scored a goal during a league match back in October against where he scored a brace.

On Tuesday at Oakwell, Barkhuizen opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th minute and then grabbed his second of the night on the stroke of half-time to give Preston North End a three-goal lead.

The efforts stretched the 26-year-old's tally to seven goals after 27 league outings this term.

The victory shot Preston North End to sixth in the Championship table with 46 points after 29 matches.

Barkhuizen will be hoping to maintain his goalscoring form when the Lilywhites host on Saturday.