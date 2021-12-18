Barcelona vs Elche: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Barcelona face Elche at Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon as Xavi Hernandez's side aim to get back to winning ways in La Liga.

The Catalans lost their most recent home game to Real Betis before being held to a 2-2 draw at Osasuna last weekend and three points this weekend are absolutely vital for Barca.

Ahead of the game, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch, team news, odds and more.

Game Barcelona vs Elche Date 18/12/20 Kick-off time 5.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

LaLigaTV is showing Barcelona vs Elche live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK) and the game can also be streamed live online using Premier Sports' Premier player as well as Amazon Prime.

UK TV channel UK online stream LaLiga TV Premier Player/Amazon Prime

In the United States (U.S.) the game is being streamed live using ESPN+.

U.S. TV channel U.S. online stream N/A ESPN+

Team news & squads

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto, Peña Defenders Alba, Lenglet, Garcia, Araujo, Umtiti, Mingueza, Dest Midfielders Busquets, Gonzalez, F De Jong, Gavi, Puig Forwards L De Jong, Ezzalzouli, Coutinho, Dembele, Demir

The Blaugrana remain without a number of key players as the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Memphis Depay and Sergi Roberto are all still injured.

Gerard Pique is suspended after his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend.

Predicted team starting XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Garcia, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Nico, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Dembele, Abde.

Position Players Goalkeepers Badia, Casilla, Werner Defenders Palacios, Roco, Gonzalez, Mojica, Barragan, Verdu Midfielders Gumbau, Marcone, Mascarell, Chaez, Guti, Morente, Pastore Forwards Perez, Boye, Benedetto, Carillo, MIlla

Colombian international left-back Johan Mojica is a doubt with a knock, while former Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is also struggling to be fit for the clash.

Predicted team starting XI: Badia, Barragan, Gonzalez, Roco, Palacios, Mascarell, Marcone, Morente, Fidel, Boye, Perez.

Betting odds & tips

Barcelona are favourites to beat Elche at 1/3 with bet365. At 8/1 to win, Elche are considered clear underdogs.

Luuk De Jong is 4/1 to be first goalscorer, while Ousmane Dembele can be backed at 9/2.

Three of Barcelona's last five La Liga matches have seen over 3.5 goals and a repeat is offered at 13/8.

Recent results & form

Barcelona last five results Elche last five results Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona (12/12/21) Unionistas de Salamanca 0-1 Elche (15/12/21) Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona (8/12/21) Valencia 2-1 Elche (11/12/21) Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis (4/12/21) Elche 3-1 Cadiz (5/12/21) Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona (27/11/21) Leoia 0-2 Elche (2/12/21) Barcelona 0-0 Benfica (23/11/21) Osasuna 1-1 (29/11/21)

Article continues below

The honeymoon period for Xavi Hernandez is well and truly over with the manager seeing his new side slump out of the Champions League and fall 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barca have been lacking a killer instinct in front of goal and Elche are likely to make life tough for them despite the visitors' modest record this season.

Los Ilicitanos boast two excellent strikers in Lucas Perez and Lucas Boye and having netted in 12 of their last 15 La Liga games, Elche will fancy their chances of at least getting themselves on the score sheet.