Barcelona star Putellas wins UEFA Women's Player of the Year award

Alexia Putellas has been named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year as Barcelona scored a clean sweep of awards on Thursday.

Champions League winners Barcelona dominated the awards, after the club won the 2020-21 Champions League by defeating Chelsea 4-0 in the final.

All six awards were won by Barcelona players, though Irene Paredes did win the prize for her exploits with PSG before she made the move to Catalonia this summer.

Who won the other women's awards?

In other awards, Paredes was named the Defender of the Year. Paredes recently moved to Barcelona but won the award for her exploits with PSG. She beat out Magdalena Eriksson and Mapi Leon for the prize.

Putellas was also named Midfielder of the Season, coming out on top ahead of her Barcelona team-mate Aitana Bonmati and Chelsea's Ji So-Yun.

Sandra Panos won the Goalkeeper of the Season, the Barcelona shot-stopper beating out competition from Christiane Endler and Ann-Katrin Berger.

Article continues below

Another Barcelona star, Jenni Hermoso, was named Forward of the Season, finishing ahead of two club team-mates: Lieke Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Finally Barcelona boss Lluis Cortes was named Women's Coach of the Year, coming out on top ahead of Peter Gerhardsson and Emma Hayes.

More to follow...