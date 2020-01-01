Barcelona set €20m Rakitic price tag as they wait for Sevilla to make their move

Barca are prepared to sanction the Croatia international's departure when the transfer window opens, with the Julen Lopetegui's side interested

Barcelona have set Ivan Rakitic's price tag as they prepare to cash in on the midfielder this summer, with Sevilla expected to be interested in re-signing their former talisman.

Rakitic is currently tied down to a contract at Camp Nou set to run until 2021, but he has slipped down the squad pecking order over the past year.

The Croatian playmaker has been restricted to just 15 starts in his 31 appearances this season, and has yet to find the back of the net.

Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Arturo Vidal have all enjoyed more prominent roles, with the 32-year-old no longer one of the first names on the Barca team-sheet.

Rakitic has enjoyed six hugely successful years at Camp Nou since completing an €18 million (£16m/$19m) switch from , helping the Blaugrana win four titles and the .

However, it now appears as though his time in Catalunya is drawing to a close, and Goal has learned that Barca are prepared to let him leave the club if their €20m (£18m/$21m) valuation is met.

A number of top clubs have been linked with Rakitic in recent months, including and , while reportedly failed with a January approach for the experienced playmaker.

Should the Croatian end up moving on later this year, it is believed his preference is to return to Sevilla due to his popular standing among supporters and love of the Andalusian culture.

Sevilla are now considering making a formal approach for Rakitic, who is willing to accept a pay cut in order to push through a move to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Much could yet depend on whether Barca are willing to negotiate in terms of the final fee, though, with Sevilla currently unable to part with more than €15m (£14m/$16m).

The club may be able to raise extra funds if they qualify for the Champions League, but the battle for a top-four finish in La Liga looks set to go down to the wire.

Sevilla find themselves in third after 27 fixtures, just one point ahead of and , who occupy fourth and fifth respectively, and two clear of sixth-placed .

It is also not yet known if the summer window will open as scheduled in July, with the coronavirus outbreak causing the 2019-20 campaign to be delayed indefinitely.

La Liga, , , and the Premier League have all shut down until April, with Champions League and fixtures also postponed as government officials continue to fight a global pandemic.