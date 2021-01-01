Barcelona starlet Pedri handed maiden Spain call-up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Luis Enrique has named the teenage midfielder in his final squad for the upcoming international break

Barcelona starlet Pedri has been handed a maiden call-up to the Spain national team for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Pedri has been included in Luis Enrique's final 25-man squad alongside a host of star names, capping his rise to prominence at Camp Nou over the past few months.

The 18-year-old is currently enjoying a breakthrough season at Barca, and will now have the chance to represent his country at senior level after previously lining up for the U21, U19, U18 and U17 teams.

How has Pedri performed for Barca in 2020-21?

Pedri has been a regular in Barca's starting line up since Ronald Koeman's arrival in August.

The talented young midfielder has already racked up 40 appearances across all competitions for the club this term, scoring three goals and laying on five assists.

His performances have helped Barca challenge for success on both domestic and European fronts, with La Liga and Copa del Rey honours still up for grabs heading into the business end of the campaign.

Who have Spain been drawn against in World Cup qualifying?

Spain were placed in Group B for their latest World Cup qualifying campaign, alongside Georgia, Kosovo, Greece and Sweden.

La Roja's road to Qatar will begin when they travel to Georgia on March 28, three days before a home fixture against Kosovo.

Who else has been included in Enrique's squad?

Pedri has been joined in the Spain squad by Barca team-mates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, while fellow academy graduates Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig have had to be content with a spot in the U21 set-up.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Eibar star Bryan Gil and Sporting's Pedro Porro have also been called up for the first time alongside Pedri, but Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa has been dropped from the squad after losing his place at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Manchester City's Eric Garcia has made the cut despite being frozen out by Pep Guardiola amid links with Barcelona, while Liverpool midfielder Thiago and Sergio Ramos have both returned after recovering from injuries.

Spain's World Cup qualifying squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Sporting), Eric Garcia (Man City), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Man City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)