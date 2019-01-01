It's impossible not to depend on Messi, says Valverde

Lionel Messi's hat-trick inspired Barcelona to a 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo and ended a tumultuous week on a high at Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde admitted cannot help but depend on Lionel Messi after the talismanic forward scored a hat-trick to inspire a 4-1 victory over .

Messi's treble came at the end of a week that began with a 3-1 defeat at and was made even worse by a goalless draw at home against Slavia Prague in the .

Barcelona were short of their best against struggling Celta at Camp Nou but Messi, who had scored six goals in his previous six games, converted a penalty and two free-kicks to all but carry his side to victory on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Valverde underlined the international's importance, telling reporters: "It's impossible not to depend on Messi. That's how it works. He lights up everything.

"Today we were fluent and he scored three times. It is an advantage that we have, that our opponents fear and that is fine.

"When we win, we all win. Those who play are many, besides Leo.

"Everyone does their job."

Valverde admitted the defeat at Levante created an unsettled atmosphere at Camp Nou, saying: "When you do not win, there is uncertainty surrounding your environment.

"It's good that it happens because you have to react. Because when you are used to a regular feeling, it forces you to improve."

Valverde said he hoped the forthcoming international break would benefit his players ahead of a tricky run of fixtures.

The Blaugrana are top of La Liga on goal difference after 12 games, and will travel to on November 23 before meeting at home in the Champions League.

Article continues below

"We will take the opportunity to rest," said Valverde. "Some players leave, others stay, but after this break come very strong matches in which we play a lot."

Messi equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 34 hat-tricks in the Primera Division in the game, while Sergio Busquets capped things off with Barca's first goal from open play in almost three games as time ran out.

It was the midfielder's first goal in over two years, scored after coming on as a late substitute.