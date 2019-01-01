Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen ruled out of Copa del Rey final

The Germany international will be absent when the Blaugrana face Valencia on Saturday in Seville

goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been ruled out of the final due to a knee problem.

The international missed the final three games of the season while undergoing treatment for an issue in his right knee.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Ter Stegen "still has discomfort" and is therefore unavailable for the match with at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday.

It means Jasper Cillessen is likely to start, despite Goal understanding that he has agreed to leave the club to join in the coming transfer window.

The deal is yet to be completed, however, with the Blaugrana demanding €25 million (£22m/$28m) for the international.

Ter Stegen has played in 49 of Barca's matches this season, including both legs of the Copa semi-final victory over .

Cillessen had featured in all previous rounds of the competition in 2018-19, conceding just three goals in ties with Cultural Leonesa, and .

La Liga champions Barca are seeking their third trophy of the season, having also won the Supercopa de Espana.

Valencia, meanwhile, have not won any silverware since a 3-1 victory over in the Copa final of 2008.