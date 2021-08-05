Barcelona confirm Messi departure after contract talks break down

Lionel Messi will not sign a new contract at Barcelona, the club has confirmed.

The Argentine star's latest deal expired this summer but he was expected to commit to a new contract ahead of the new season.

Messi held talks with the club on Thursday and although both parties hoped to reach an agreement that would see Messi remain at Camp Nou, Goal understands there were discrepancies that put the deal at risk of collapsing.

What has been said?

A statement on the club's website read: "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

What agreement did Messi and Barca have?

Messi had agreed to sign a new five-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Article continues below

The 34-year-old was set to accept a deal that would see his weekly wage reduced by 50 per cent.

But the club's financial situation made it impossible for them to register him for the new season without drastically reducing their wage bill.

More to follow