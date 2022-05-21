Barcelona boss Xavi confirms Lewandowski transfer negotiations but admits signing Bayern Munich striker 'won't be easy'
Barcelona coach Xavi has confirmed that the club are in talks to sign Robert Lewandowski.
The striker has confirmed that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this season and Barca have been touted as the favourites to sign him.
Xavi says that there has been contact between the player and the Camp Nou club, but warned it will be no easy signing for Barca.
What has Xavi said about Barcelona signing Lewandowski?
"It is a possibility that he could come, yes," Xavi said at a press conference on Saturday.
"He has said it publicly as well. There are negotiations, but It won't be easy, he has a one-year contract with Bayern."
