Barcelona set for first big win of transfer window as Gavi to snub European giants & sign new deal

Barcelona are closing in on a deal that could be as important as any new additions welcomed through their doors this summer, with GOAL able to confirm that Gavi is posed to sign a new contract at Camp Nou.

It appeared at one stage as though the teen sensation – who finished third on the 2022 GOAL NXGN list - could be edging towards the exits in Catalunya, with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta revealing that the offer of fresh terms had not been accepted by the 17-year-old’s representatives.

Further discussions have been held, though, and a deal that suits all parties is ready to be penned – much to the relief of La Liga heavyweights.

Is Gavi going to sign a new contract at Barcelona?

GOAL has learned that Gavi’s agent, Ivan de la Pena, met with Barcelona officials on Thursday morning.

The highly-rated midfielder has expressed his desire to stay put, with those at Camp Nou making it clear that they are prepared to do whatever it takes to retain the services of a hot prospect.

All parties left those talks in a positive frame of mind and an agreement is now closer than it has been for some time.

Further meetings are due to take place in the coming weeks, with the expectation being that Gavi will commit his long-term future to the Blaugrana.

What will Gavi’s new contract be worth & what will his release clause be?

No figures regarding Gavi’s salary have been revealed as yet, but it is understood that he is looking for terms similar to those agreed by Ronald Araujo when he signed a new contract in April.

That deal was worth around €6 million-per-season, which would be a considerable upgrade for a youngster that continues to work on a youth agreement that lands him just €100,000 on an annual basis.

Initial requests from Gavi’s team were knocked back, as they were considered to be too high, but a player that will turn 18 in August has now reached a compromise.

The deal he pens with Barcelona will include a release clause that sits alongside those placed in extensions for Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Once all of the relevant paperwork is signed, it would take a transfer package worth €1 billion (£861m/$1bn) to prise him away from Camp Nou.

That figure is being put in place as the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool have been sniffing around Gavi for some time.

He is willing to ignore those advances, with a La Masia academy graduate preparing to hand Barca their first big win of a summer transfer window that may have many more to come.

