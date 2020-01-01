Barbra Banda emerges as Chinese Women's Super League top scorer

The Zambian ended her debut season with a strike for Shanghai Shengli as they clinched bronze in the Chinese top-flight

Zambia international Barbra Banda has emerged as the Chinese Women's Super League top scorer for the 2020 season.

Following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to holders Jiangsu Suning, Shanghai missed a spot in the final but they went on to claim the bronze medal.

The 20-year-old wrapped up her debut season on a high as she scored the opener in Shanghai's 3-1 triumph over Beijing Phoenix in the third-place match in Kunming on Sunday.

More teams

To avoid finishing the season empty-handed, Banda raced through the middle of the opponents' defence before scoring with a brilliant instep for Shanghai after just seven minutes.

Six minutes from half-time, Shanghai pushed forward for more and Zhao Yingying's header doubled the lead from a corner kick.

Fifteen minutes after the break, rampant Shanghai continued from where they left off as they notched a third of the match through Yan Jinjin.

Beijing, however, could not find the target until Gu Yasha gained a consolation goal 10 minutes from regulation time.

Article continues below

Banda lasted the duration and ended her maiden season with 18 goals for Shanghai in 13 games, nine more than her closest rival Temwa Chawinga.

#CWSL | Title Group - Topscorers



🇿🇲 Barbra Banda (Shanghai) - 18 goals

🇲🇼 Temwa Chawinga (Wuhan) - 9 goals

🇨🇳 Ma Xiaoxu (Beijing) - 8 goals

🇧🇷 Bia (Wuhan) - 7 goals

🇲🇼 Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu) - 7 goals

🇨🇳 Tang Jiali (Shanghai) - 7 goals

🇨🇳 Ni Mengjie (Jiangsu) - 6 goals pic.twitter.com/GYztfcYl5z — Women's Football - 中国女足 (@CHNWNT) October 11, 2020

Besides winning a bronze on her first season in , the Copper Queens captain is expected to receive her top scorer prize in the coming days.