Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk signs for Glasgow City

The South Africa international has joined the Scottish outfit for the coming season following her full recovery from injury.

Scottish champions Glasgow City has secured the services of Janine van Wyk from 's Sasol Women's League side JVW FC.

Van Wyk's signing comes exactly six months after parting ways with Danish side Fortuna Hjorring without kicking a ball, having struggled with an injury which she is now fully recovered from.

The latest switch will see South Africa's most-capped player, with 170 appearances, actualise her European dreams after back-to-back missed opportunities with Hjorring and English side .

More teams

The 33-year-old becomes the third signing for the Scottish giants this summer after Krystyna Freda and Zaneta Wyne, from Cypriot giants Apollon Ladies and Norwegian side Klepp, respectively.

Confirming the switch, Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth expressed joy over the acquisition of the experienced defender.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Janine van Wyk to our club," Booth told the club website.

"She has incredible experience and I feel this will be key for us this season. Janine captained her nation at the 2019 World Cup and is their record cap holder.

"I know that she will 100% lead by example and fit into our already talented squad.”

Reacting to her transfer, Van Wyk said: "I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my football career with a football club that is known to be the best team in the Scottish top league.

"I look forward to playing in the Uefa Women’s , win titles and most importantly continue to learn as much as I can about the insights of the game and hopefully add value to the squad with the experience I carry."

Article continues below

She led South Africa to two Olympic Games, in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, before guiding them to a maiden Women's World Cup outing in last year.

Having sealed her deal, Van Wyk becomes the seventh Banyana star to earn a move to Europe, after Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Bambanani Mbane, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi.

With Glasgow still in the Champions League, she is expected also feature in this season's quarter-finals when they take on German champions on August 21 in .