Ban flouted? FC Twente player still appears on football talk show

René Wagelaar does not expect many FC Twente players to appear on Twente FM’s VoetbalTijd programme in the near future. Nevertheless, the football talk show managed to secure Younes Taha (on loan at FC Groningen) as a guest.

Wagelaar, a former players’ agent known for blunt analysis, delivers his weekly verdict on the club’s form.

Taha appeared on the regional football talk show on Tuesday, a notable visit that underlines the programme’s appeal. According to presenter Stèfan Leusink, it is not a given that Twente’s contracted players will appear on the programme.

Wagelaar, never shy to voice his opinions, acknowledges the club’s stance. “I’m not sure if that applies to Younes, since he’s on loan at Groningen, but we’ve spoken to Twente and it’s clear that the players no longer want to come here.”

“FC Twente considers me too critical of both players and the club, and last year press officer Richard Peters called to complain that I was too negative about Daan Rots and Michel Vlap.”

Wagelaar disagrees: “I simply give my opinion on a player: if he’s good, he’s good; if not, I say so.”

Wagelaar then takes a swipe at Tubantia journalist Leon ten Voorde. “He’s just a fan trying to make a name for himself. I’m not going to play along with that. If I’m not allowed to criticise Twente, I’ll stop doing this programme. If they want to come here, they’re more than welcome. If they don’t, they should stay away.”

“For me, FC Twente is the third-best club in the Netherlands. I have nothing against the club, but some people there have the backbone of a mosquito, which makes a proper conversation impossible,” added Wagelaar, stressing that he has no personal agenda against any player.

Taha himself has so far declined to comment on the matter. The 23-year-old striker is set to return to Twente after this season, where he remains under contract until mid-2027.