Bamford called up for England squad as Alexander-Arnold returns for Three Lions

The Liverpool star is back in the squad after missing Euro 2020

Patrick Bamford is in line to make his England debut after being included in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the team.

The Liverpool full-back was left out of the team for Euro 2020 but Gareth Southgate has brought him back into the picture.

Alexander-Arnold could feature in the clashes against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Who is in and out of the team?

Alongside Alexander-Arnold and Bamford, goalkeeper Nick Pope and Jesse Lingard have been named in the 25-man list.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Chilwell, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford have all been omitted.

Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood, who has not been part of the squad since violating Covid-19 restrictions after his debut last September, has also been left out.

When do England play?

The Three Lions visit Budapest to take on Hungary on September 2 and host Andorra at Wembley three days later.

Then, on September 8, they will face Poland in Warsaw.

