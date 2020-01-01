Bamba hopes Cardiff City can return to Premier League

The Ivory Coast international explained the Bluebirds have the necessary ability to play consistently in the English top-flight

Sol Bamba is hoping can return to the Premier League, a season after their relegation to the Championship.

The centre-back could not help his side survive the drop from the English top-flight last campaign after suffering a knee ligament injury in March 2019.

The international only featured in six Championship games as the Bluebirds secured a place in the play-offs, having recently recovered from his injury problems.

Cardiff will hope to overturn a 2-0 first leg semi-final deficit against when they square off in the second leg on Thursday evening for a chance to achieve their Premier League target.

Bamba, who lauded the effort of manager Neil Harris since he took charge of the side, feels the Bluebirds are a club that ought to be playing in the English top-flight consistently.

"It's an unbelievable city, a capital city, a great fan base, the facilities are good and a wonderful stadium," Bamba said, as per BBC Sport.

"I think every player and every fan will tell you their team deserves to be in the Premier League or they are a Premier League club.

"But I've been in different clubs in this country and all around Europe, and I am telling you this club should be in the Premier League.

"Everything is in place to be in the Premier League regularly. It would mean a lot to us especially coming down last season and to bounce straight back. It would be huge, absolutely huge.

"We have to be honest - it's a work in progress. We had the new manager come in. It was not easy for him. He came in with a lot of players already here from the previous regime.

"We have to give credit to him and give him time. He's proved how good he's been so far so hopefully, he will have time to build and take us back to the Premier League."

Bamba has been with Cardiff City since October 2016 when he was released by and has since made 106 league appearances for the Bluebirds.

The defender previously played for , Dunfermline Athletic, , , Trabzonspor and Palermo.

Bamba has 46 appearances for Ivory Coast since he made his debut for the Elephants against Israel in a friendly in 2008.