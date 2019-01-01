Balotelli reveals intention to end career in Italy

The striker has only played two games for Marseille but he has already revealed his ambition to return to his native city at the end of his career

New Marseille signing Mario Balotelli said that a move back to Italy did not appeal to him at this point in his career, but revealed he has aspirations to play for hometown club Brescia one day.

The 28-year-old brought his two-and-a-half year spell at Nice to an end when he joined Marseille on a free transfer in January and he has so far scored one goal in two Ligue 1 appearances for Rudi Garcia's struggling side.

Balotelli's switch to the Stade Velodrome means he has now played for six top-flight clubs across the course of his career, including Inter, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool.

Interviewed on the Italian television show, Queli che il Calcio, Balotelli discussed the possibility of returning to his home country one day but described Serie A as "too tactical and a bit boring".

However, he did express his desire to eventually feature for Brescia, who are currently flying high in Serie B.

"I never really thought about going back to [Italy] in these months," said Italy international Balotelli, who was born in Palermo but grew up in Brescia.

"But I do not deny that I would like to close my career at Brescia."

The striker also revealed that he would love to resume his international career with Italy. To date he has scored 14 times in 36 appearances for his country, having made just three appearances in 2018 after a spell of three years without an international call up.

Roberto Mancini brought him back into the squad last May and Balotelli is eager to impress the former Inter manager once more.

"Mancini is the manager that knows me best," he admitted. "I want return to the Italy national team and score many goals."

Balotelli also spoke of the racism he experienced on the football pitch, but claims that he has only experienced it while playing in Serie A and not during the rest of his career in England and France.

"In Italian stadiums there is too much racism," the 28-year-old claimed. "I have been victim of insults only in Italy. It will take time but I am sure that we will win the battle against the racists."