Balogun: Wigan Athletic sign Nigeria and Brighton defender permanently

The Nigeria international has sealed a short-term deal with the Latics after a string of impressive performances during his temporary stay

Championship club Athletic have announced the permanent signing of Leon Balogun from Premier League side and Hove Albion.

The Super Eagles defender arrived at the American Express Community Stadium in the summer of 2018 from German side , signing a two-year deal.

The centre-back made his Premier League debut against , helping the Seagulls secure a shock victory in the encounter.

More teams

The 31-year-old, however, failed to enjoy sufficient playing time with Graham Potter’s side, featuring in 12 games across all competitions.

His lack of playing time at Brighton also limited his role in the Super Eagles team, as he sparingly features for the three-time African champions.

In his quest for a change of fortune, the centre-back joined the Championship club on loan in January and has since been delivering solid defensive performances.

The Super Eagles player has featured in six league games to help Paul Cook’s men steer clear of the relegation zone.

Balogun’s six-month loan deal will expire in June but the defender has now been signed permanently until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, which has been extended as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Leon Balogun has completed a short-term permanent transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the 2019/20 season,” read a statement on the club website.

The German-born player, who started his career with Hertha, has featured for a number of clubs in including 96, , Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Darmstadt 98 before teaming up with Mainz in 2015.

Article continues below

The defender played 52 league games for Mainz during his three-year stay before he moved to the Premier League in 2018.

Balogun will hope to deliver more convincing showings for Wigan for a chance to secure a long-term deal with the DW Stadium outfit.