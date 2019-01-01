'Bale will not leave Real Madrid on loan' - Agent shuts down talk of 'makeshift' deal

The Wales international is considered to be "one of the best players on the planet" and will only be on the move if a suitable offer presents itself

Gareth Bale’s agent has reiterated that the international will not be leaving on loan, despite speculation building regarding an imminent move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blancos have made no secret of their desire to find a buyer for the 30-year-old forward this summer.

Zinedine Zidane has suggested that an agreement is close, with Bale currently removing himself from contention for pre-season selection.

A switch to has been mooted, potentially with a side in Asia taking Bale on loan while covering the costs of his lucrative salary.

Similar deals have been mentioned when it comes to leading Premier League and sides, with , and Bayern Munich among those to have been linked with Bale.

Jonathan Barnett is, however, adamant that no loan switch will be sanctioned.

He told Sky Sports: “There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club.

“Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club.”

There are not many clubs in world football that can afford to finance a move for Bale.

That is proving to be a stumbling block in Real’s efforts to move him off their books.

Barnett, though, maintains that Bale will not be forced out of the Santiago Bernabeu, as he remains under contract until 2022, and is prepared to wait for any suitable offers to be tabled.

He added: “Gareth is a Real Madrid player and for now he’s staying as a Real Madrid player.

“If something comes along that suits us, then things could change and he could be gone in a day or a week. Or he could still be a Real player in three years when his contract ends.”

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, Bale continues to train alongside his Real Madrid team-mates.

The Blancos are currently in America on International Champions Cup duty.

Zidane’s side are due to face Premier League side in their next outing, but it remains to be seen whether Bale will play any part in that contest.