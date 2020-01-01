'Bale will help Tottenham get very close to the Premier League title' - Madrid loanee still one of the best in the world, says agent

The Welshman's representative is certain he will have a big impact on Jose Mourinho's squad upon his return to full fitness

Gareth Bale will help get very close to the Premier League title, according to his agent, who insists that the loanee is still one of the best players in the world.

Bale returned to Spurs on a season-long loan on September 18, having spent the last seven years of his career at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welshman has had great success in the Spanish capital since joining the Blancos for a then-world record fee of £85 million ($110m) in 2013, but no longer enjoys the full confidence of head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has picked up four trophies and two titles during his time with Madrid, but only played a bit-part role in their run to domestic glory in 2019-20, having failed to secure a move away from the club last summer.

The 31-year-old winger has now been given the chance to re-ignite his career after making his way back to Tottenham, and will be expected to slot straight into Jose Mourinho's starting XI as soon as he gets back up to speed on the training ground.

Jonathan Barnett, who serves as Bale's main legal representative, is confident that the experienced winger will rediscover his best form at Spurs, who he believes are well placed to launch a serious bid for English football's top prize.

Asked to outline the international's ambitions during his second stint in north London, Barnett told Sky Sports: "Win the Premier League, without a doubt.

"Tottenham have got a good squad, a great coach and with Gareth's help I'm sure they will get very close. You only have to see the results from last week to see that it's open.

"It kills me to say that because I'm an supporter, but that's the reality.

"He has nothing to prove to anybody. He's won more than anybody else. He was one of the best three or four players in the world and I think he still is.

"If he succeeds, great, If not, he's been there and done it. But, I think he will succeed."

Barnett says Bale's decision to rejoin Tottenham was motivated by his love for the club rather than financial gain, and that it was definitely the right time for him to part ways with Madrid.

"He loves it [at Tottenham]. The most important thing is he has got a smile back on his face and that he's enjoying life," the super-agent added.

"It had to be somewhere he wanted to go. For him, it wasn't about money. If he was going to go somewhere it was going to be somewhere that he'd enjoy.

"He's had offers and it wasn't right for him. When Tottenham came knocking, it was right.

"He's had a hard time and now he's going to enjoy himself. He deserves to be happy. He's been probably one of Britain's best ambassadors.

"He wasn't going anywhere with Real Madrid. We'd got to an impasse and some silly things were happening on both sides."