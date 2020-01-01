‘Bale can get back to his best in the Premier League’ – Real Madrid outcast needs move, says McManaman

Gareth Bale could “get back to his highest level” in the Premier League, says Steve McManaman, with the outcast once again being urged to push for a move that can reignite his career.

The international has become a fading force at Santiago Bernabeu.

That is not entirely his own fault, with Zinedine Zidane having taken to dropping him down the pecking order after seeing the 31-year-old become a scapegoat for certain supporters.

Bale has, however, done little to aid his cause by opting to stay put.

He recently revealed that efforts to leave in 2019 were blocked by Real, but he has seen windows of opportunity pass him by on a regular basis.

Another is now open and McManaman feels a player that has been linked with a return to Tottenham, amid various other landing spots, should be putting himself first and forcing a transfer through.

The former Blancos star told ‘Football Talks’ with FIFA Legends: “I think Gareth Bale could play in the Premier League and get back to his highest level. I certainly hope so.

“I know he's 31 years of age. Of course he's had a number of injures but I don't think he's played a lot of football in recent years so he should be fit and strong.

“The most important thing for Gareth is to play football and if he's not going to do that at Real Madrid then I think he should try somewhere else.”

McManaman is an avid follower of both and Premier League action, having split his own playing career between and .

He is currently keeping a close eye on the recruitment market, which remains open until October 5, and believes one of his former clubs – – will continue to spend in a bid to close the gap on Liverpool, another of those that he once represented.

“ are back from a fantastic season,” McManaman added.

“Manchester City have secured a top talent like Ferran Torres. They lost David Silva but will integrate a couple more players.

“ have bought several stars, big names. The market isn't over yet.”

The new Premier League season will get underway on Saturday, with Liverpool opening the defence of their crown with a home date against Leeds.