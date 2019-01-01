Baihakki Khaizan returns to international duty for Singapore

Six months after announcing his retirement from the Singapore national team, Baihakki Khaizan has returned to the Lions after receiving a call-up from Lions coach, Tatsuma Yoshida.

The veteran defender has over 100 caps for his country and brings with him a wealth of experience to the squad. Coach Yoshida's decision to list him in his squad for the upcoming WCQ match against Yemen and Palestine, comes on the back of Baihakki's club performances for Thai side Trat FC this season.

'Bai' as he is affectionately known last featured for the Lions in their Suzuki Cup campaign last year under interim coach Fandi Ahmad.

