Bahoken’s assist inspires Angers to victory as Mounie, Ferhat and Boudaoui score in Ligue 1

The Cameroon international led other African stars to make significant impacts for their respective clubs in the French top-flight matches

Stephane Bahoken provided an assist as Angers secured a 3-0 victory over Dijon in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Cameroon international was handed his 18th league start this season and helped his side end their miserable run of form at Stade Raymond Kopa.

The Black and Whites lost their previous five games, including a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain but Bahoken was on hand to inspire them back to winning ways.

The forward sent in a fantastic cross into the box and Angelo Fulgini connected well with it and then sent his effort into the back of the net to give Angers the lead in the seventh minute.

The Republic of Benin international Owalabi Allagbe Kassifa then turned the ball into his own net to help Stephane Moulin's men doubled the lead.

Moments before the end of the game, Lois Diony sealed the win with a fine effort after receiving an assist from Mathias Pereira-Lage.

The victory propelled Angers to the 12th spot on the league table after gathering 44 points from 36 games.

Bahoken has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season and will hope to continue his impressive performances when his side face Marseille on May 16.

Steve Mounie, meanwhile, scored twice as Brest lost 3-2 to Nice at Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

The Republic of Benin international hit the ground running in the encounter and wasted no time to open the scoring in the fourth minute, powering home a fine header from Romain Perraud’s cross.

Nice launched a fightback and levelled proceedings in the 38th minute through Rony Lopes after an assist from Alexis Claude.

Few minutes before the half-time break, Mounie completed his brace to restore his side to the driving seat, powering another header into the back of the net.

After the restart, Brest failed to build on their impressive start, allowing Nice to equalize in the 61st minute through Algeria international Hichem Boudaoui.

Hassane Kamara then sealed the victory for Nice moments before the end of the game to deny Brest a chance to share the points.

Mounie has now registered 10 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season and will be expected to help his side bounce back from their disappointment when they take on Montpellier on May 16.

Elsewhere, Algeria international Zinedine Ferhat scored to help Nimes secured a 3-0 victory over Metz.

Article continues below

Lamine Fomba ignited the surge of goals for the Crocodiles in the 61st minute with a fine finish before Renaud Ripart scored an own goal to double the lead.

Ferhat then sealed the victory for Pascal Plancque’s men, moments before the end of the game after he was set up by Lucas Deaux.

The midfielder has now scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 32 league games and will be expected to continue his fine form against Lyon on May 16.