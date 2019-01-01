Baghdad Bounedjah beats Mahrez, Brahimi to 2018 Algerian Player of the Year award

Courtesy Algerian daily Le Buteur, the prolific goalscorer dethrones Faouzi Ghoulam as the best player from the country after a goal fest in 2018

Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah has been named 2018 Algerian Playing of the Year, beating off competitions from the likes of former winners Riyad Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi.

Nice right-back Youcef Atal and Esperance striker Youcef Belaili completed the shortlist for the Algerian Ballon d'Or, which was won by the Qatar based striker on the back of a phenomenal, unmatchable stride in 2018.

The presentation was made at a gala held at the Algiers Opera House on Monday evening, with Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos handing the striker his award.

With 58 goals, Bounedjah was the highest goalscorer in 2018 beating the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo. The tally included a record 29 goals in the ongoing 2018-19 Qatar Stars League campaign.

The Algerian Golden Ball award win represents an improvement from the 27-year-old who finished fourth in 2017 ranking. His outstanding exploits have already garnered interests from European sides with English Championship high-flyers Leeds United and Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

And the former Etoile du Sahel marksman joins an exclusive list of Algerian football elites that includes the likes of Madjid Bougherra, Mahrez, Slimani and Brahimi.