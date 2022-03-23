Bafana Bafana’s Tau does not want to play under Broos – Ex-Al Ahly’s Shobier

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier has claimed South African international Percy Tau does not want to play under head coach Hugo Broos.

The forward withdrew from the squad that is set to play two international friendlies, against Guinea in Belgium and France in Lille, on Friday and Tuesday, respectively.

"South Africa head coach [Hugo Broos] excluded [Percy] Tau from his squad and he seems to be angry with the player," Shobier said as quoted by KingFut.

"Tau doesn’t seem to want to play for South Africa with Broos as head coach as well.

"After excluding Tau, Broos made a statement, claiming that the player needs a six-month break.

"That was strange, especially since Tau was one of his most important players."

Earlier, Broos clarified why the former Mamelodi Sundowns star will not be part of his squad that will play during the Fifa break.

"Percy will not be there as he is again injured. It becomes a problem for Percy. Since I’m here in September, he has had the problems," the Belgian coach said.

"He was not ready for the two matches we played. He was injured, he went injured back to Al Ahly and he was not there for the two games against Ethiopia because he was injured.

"For the last games against Ghana and Zimbabwe, he was not 100% and he returned with an injury, and now again he’s injured."

Tau was injured while turning out for Al Ahly during a Caf Champions League game against Al Merrikh last Friday. After the game, in which he found the back of the net as they went on to win 3-1 against the Sudanese giants, the club confirmed that Tau suffered a bruise on his knee.

Royal AM star Victor Letsoalo was brought on board to fill the void left after Tau’s withdrawal.