Badji rescues point for Ankaragucu against Sekidika’s Konyaspor

Hikmet Karaman’s men were heading for a famous away victory thanks to the Senegalese, however, the Anatolian Eagle clawed back to earn a point at home

Aliou Badji was on target for Ankaragucu as they played out a 1-1 draw with Konyaspor during Wednesday’s Super Lig encounter.

Inspired by a 1-0 defeat of Antalyaspor the last time out, Hikmet Karaman’s side travelled to the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium with the ambition of consolidating on that result, however, they could only grind out a draw away from home.

For the hosts, they appeared confident taking on the visiting side having played four consecutive games without a defeat.

The first half produced little spark as both teams headed for the tunnel having played a 0-0 draw – with Amir Hadziahmetovic’s fourth-minute caution the only significant event.

On resumption of the second half, both teams came out stronger as they searched for goals. Nonetheless, it was Ankaragucu who found the net first through Badji in the 65th minute.

After a one-two exchange with Portuguese defender Tiago Pinto, the Al Ahly loanee fired the ball past goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic.

Nevertheless, that lead lasted for just 11 minutes as Jesse Sekidika’s replacement Levan Shengelia levelled matters for the home side. After he was teed up by Amar Rahmanovic, the Georgian midfielder skipped past three of his markers before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Korcan Celikay.

With no goals coming from either side, the encounter finished on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Now boasting two goals in eight league games since he joined the Turkish team from the Egyptian Premier League, Badji was substituted for Idriz Voca in the 83rd minute. For Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil who was handed a place in the starting XI, he was replaced by Senegalese midfielder Assane Diousse a minute to full time.

Article continues below

Whereas, Angolan forward Geraldo was introduced for Endri Cekici with seven minutes left to play.

For the hosts, Uganda's Farouk Miya, Cote d'Ivoire's Ismael Diomande and Nigeria's Emem Eduok - who is on loan from Hajduk Split were not dressed for action.

As a result of this draw, Konyaspor occupy 11th position in the log having accrued 40 points from 31 outings, while Ankaragucu are ranked 15th so far with just 33 points from the same number of games in the 2020-21 campaign.