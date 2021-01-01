African All Stars

‘Back to his ultimate worst’ – How Twitter slammed Iheanacho before he silenced critics with West Ham goal

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City
Getty Images
Before finding the net against the Hammers, football fans had taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the Nigerian’s performance

Kelechi Iheanacho has pulled one goal back for Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League outing against West Ham United.

The Nigerian forward picked up the ball on the edge of the Hammers box and smashed home from 25 yards out. The left-footed strike flashed past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who couldn’t keep it out.

The Foxes endured a torrid start at the Olympic Stadium conceding three goals in 48 minutes, with Iheanacho receiving criticism for his 'sloppy display' earlier in the game.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

The Super Eagles star has been in outstanding form lately, so criticism for his performance in specific spells has been quite harsh on Twitter.

 

Close