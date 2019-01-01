Satiananthan unable to include Selangor U-21 players after all

Selangor head coach B. Satiananthan last Sunday had threatened to field their junior players over the inconsistent first team regulars.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite having threatened to field U-21 players in place of underperforming first team regulars following their lacklustre 1-1 draw against PDRM FA last week, head coach B. Satiananthan will not do so after all.

On Sunday, having seen the Red Giants held to a draw at home in their Group D encounter, Satiananthan remarked that he will not hesitate to field youth players in place of their inconsistent seniors.

But when met by Goal on Tuesday ahead of the return fixture against PDRM, the experienced trainer revealed that he will not be able to take the club's youth players along to the match that will take place in Melaka.

This is because that the Selangor U-21 side will host FC U-21 in the first leg encounter of their quarter-final President Cup tie, on Thursday.

"I'd wanted to bring the President Cup team players along for the PDRM match, but the junior team has a game on the 22nd! Their team manager has requested [that U-21 players be excused from first team activities], and I have to acquiesce to the demand.

"That's why I won't be taking any of the President Cup players along," said the former Felda United boss.

Meanwhile, the Red Giants are set to face the Cops on Wednesday without Syazwan Zainon who has yet to recover from his injury, Halim Saari whose wife just delivered their first child and Michal Nguyen, who is expected to be dropped from the matchday squad as they are only allowed to list four foreign players.

They are currently in second place on five points, one behind , but one ahead of third-placed PDRM.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!