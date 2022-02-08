Cesar Azpilicueta is staying quiet on his Chelsea future amid reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The Spain international can leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

Barcelona believe they can lure him to Camp Nou in the next transfer window, GOAL can confirm, but Chelsea hope to tie him to a new deal.

What has been said?

The 32-year-old refuses to comment on his next step, however, as he is concentrating on his side's Club World Cup clash against Al Hilal.

Asked if he wants to stay at Chelsea beyond this season, Azpilicueta told reporters: "I'm not going to speak about my future. We are one day before the semi-final of the tournament.

"Of course, I arrived in the summer of 2012 and I didn't have kids. My kids were born in London and you know how I feel about Chelsea. But I am not going to comment on my future."

How has Azpilicueta performed at Chelsea this season?

Azpilicueta joined the Blues from Marseille in 2012 and has been a first-team regular ever since.

The full-back, who took over as permanent captain in 2018, has made 457 appearances in all competitions and has won two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

This term, he has played 17 times in the Premier League and featured in all six of his side's Champions League group games.

Azpilicueta is not the only player whose future at Chelsea is in doubt. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger could also leave for free at the end of the season, with both players yet to commit their future to the club.

