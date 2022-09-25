Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Azerbaijan welcome Kazakhstan to face them at Dalga Arena in a Group C3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan date & kick-off time

Game: Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan Date: September 25, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In India, fans can catch it on this Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Azerbaijan squad & team news

Six points off the summit and four off the bottom, it is going to be another tournament in the C tier when Azerbaijan next limber up for Nations League action.

But they'll hope they can finish this latest iteration on a high note with a standout performance against the C3 leaders.

Position Players Goalkeepers Balayev, Magomedaliyev, Agayev Defenders Salahli, Mustafazade, Medvedev, Haghverdi, A. Hüseynov, Hasanalizada, B. Hüseynov, Huseynov, Krivotsyuk Midfielders Diniyev, Makhmudov, Eddy, Nazarov, Bayramov, Aliyev, Almeida, Nuriiev, Isaev Forwards Garayev, Alaskarov, Dadaşov, Emreli, Sheydaev

Kazakhstan squad and team news

Promoted to the B tier of Nations League football, Kazakhstan will take pride in their performances over the past year to get there.

Now, their final trip of the tournament can be a victory lap for their efforts, as they seek to sign off on a winning note.