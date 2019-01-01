Ayman Ben Mohamed: Le Havre sign Tunisian defender

The Tunisia international has teamed up with the Dean Club after departing the Stade Olympique de Rades

Ayman Ben Mohamed has joined French Ligue 2 side Le Havre as a free agent after leaving Tunisian giants Esperance.

The 24-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Dean Club following the expiry of his contract in June.

Mohamed, who signed for Esperance in 2016, won the Caf twice and three Tunisian titles before his departure.

The left-back was part of the Carthage Eagles’ squad that finished fourth in the 2019 in .

Mohamed, born in London and having grown up in Ireland, played for Dublin-based clubs UCD, Longford Town and Bohemians before joining Esperance.

The defender will hope to help Le Havre challenge for promotion to the French top-flight in the 2019-20 season after their seventh-place finish last term.