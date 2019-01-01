Awaziem underwhelms as Leganes continue winless run against Sevilla

The Nigeria international did not do enough to help his side avoid yet another defeat against Julen Lopetegui’s men

Chidozie Awaziem underwhelmed as lost 1-0 to in Sunday’s game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Super Eagles star was deployed at centre-back in the absence of his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo, who is recovering from an injury.

Awaziem, however, did not do enough to help the Cucumber Growers halt their winless run, despite playing for the duration of the game.

The 22-year-old former Rizespor man did not make a single tackle in the match and won only one of his five aerials contests.

In the 49th minute, Awaziem was cautioned for a foul which cost his side a free-kick at the edge of the area.

Diego Carlos then scored the solitary goal in the 63rd minute to deny the visitors a share of points at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Leganes are now winless in their last five games which has further condemned them to the bottom of the league table with six points from 15 matches.

They will hope to end their unimpressive form in their next outing against on December 8.