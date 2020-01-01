Awaziem shines on Boavista debut against Alhassan’s Nacional

The Super Eagles centre-back was on parade from start to finish as the Panthers left Estadio da Madeira undefeated

’s Chidozie Awaziem made his Boavista debut in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Nacional.

The 23-year-old joined the Panthers on loan from FC having completed a short term stay with side .

Against the White and Black at Estadio da Madeira, the Super Eagles centre-back made his bow as Vasco Seabra’s men picked up a point in their first game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Following an assist from Jorge Benguche, Boavista took a 19th-minute lead through Gustavo Sauer.

Nine minutes later, Brayan Riascos levelled matters for Luis Freire's team after beating goalkeeper Leo Jardim who is on loan from .

In the 36th minute, the hosts raced to the lead thanks to Joao Victor’s strike from Riascos’s assist.

Ricardo Mangas ensured that the goal-laden first-half ended 2-2 with goalkeeper Daniel Guimaraes unable to stop his shot.

Sauer completed his brace on the hour mark to put Seabra’s team ahead, however, Joao Camacho’s strike in the 90th minute ensured the showdown ended all square.

Awaziem was on parade from start to finish but he went into referee Antonio Nobre’s book in the game’s closing stages.

Angola’s Manuel Cafumana, who is on loan from Lille, replaced Sauer with five minutes left to play, and injury ensured Gambia’s Yusupha Njie to be replaced after 14 minutes into the clash by Jorge Benguche.

For the hosts, Nigeria's Ibrahim Alhassan was an unused substitute while Cape Verde's Nuno Borges and Witiness Quembo from Mozambique saw every minute of action.

's Larry Azouni was brought on in the 72nd minute for French midfielder Vincent Koziello.

2000-01 Primeira Liga champions Boavista welcome FC Porto to Estadio do Bessa in their next outing on September 26, while Nacional visit Farense a day later.

Awaziem is hoping to contribute his quota to the success of the club having completed loan moves to and Rizespor.

“I feel happy and excited to join Boavista; it’s a new challenge and I hope to have a wonderful season,” he told AOI.

He has been a key member of Super Eagles since making his debut against Togo in a friendly in 2017. He was part of Gernot Rohr’s side at the 2018 World Cup in while featuring prominently as the three-time African champions finished third at the 2019 in .