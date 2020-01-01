Aubameyang: Fans want Arsenal striker to wear Black Panther mask in Community Shield

The Gabon international previously pulled on the mask of the character from the popular Hollywood movie

Football fans have taken to social media urging striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to pull on the mask worn by Chadwick Boseman in the hit Hollywood film Black Panther, should he score in Saturday’s Community Shield against .

Boseman lost his life on Friday after battling with colon cancer since 2016. Within this period the American starred in various blockbusters which included Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

However, his lead role in Black Panther, the first-ever Black superhero movie with a majorly black cast and the highest-grossing film of 2018 (US$1.3 billion), shot him to fame.

Aubameyang has been known to wear superhero masks during goal celebrations, wearing Batman and Spiderman masks during his time at .

He wore the Black Panther mask after scoring a brace in Arsenal's 3-0 second leg Round of 16 tie against French club on March 14, 2019. The Gunners had lost the first leg 3-1 at Roazhon Park.

After the game, Aubameyang stated that the mask represents his personality and the Gabon national team who are called the Panthers.

“I needed a mask which represents me and that’s the Black Panther. In Gabon, we call the national team the Panthers,” he said at the time.

Following the announcement of Boseman’s demise, Aubameyang took to Twitter posting an image of the Hollywood actor with the eyes of a Panther in the background and a caption reading “Wakanda forever”, a popular term used by Boseman in the movie to promote the fictional African city.

Some fans have tweeted that the result of the Community Shield does not matter and all they want to see is Aubameyang scoring and pulling on the mask, even if it means Liverpool deliberately allowing him to find the back of the net.

Aubameyang scoring today has gone beyond Arsenal fans really. Everyone wants to see this today whether or not Arsenal win! https://t.co/MMdsED3FYl pic.twitter.com/56UnjdH1lM — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 29, 2020

Aubameyang just has one job to do today for Twitter to crash pic.twitter.com/BMb6E29Vph — Nebs (@ItsKubasu) August 29, 2020

It's not about being a fan of Arsenal or or Liverpool, I think Klopp should allow Aubameyang to score so that he can give us the black panther celebration then Arsenal should concede to draw level.

Wait ..... I'm joking but I'm serious

RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/64al5qO4El — TIMO TIME 💙 (@CfcHaykay) August 29, 2020

I want Aubameyang to score today and pull out his black panther mask 🤲🤲😭 — Chelsea Babe🇿🇦 (@Boitumelo_MB) August 29, 2020

Aubameyang Scoring today and Wearing the #WakandaForever mask will really be a nice Tribute to Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/s0CLcYFKoK — Mr Rex💦🇬🇭🇰🇷 (@RexfordKingsley) August 29, 2020

If Aubameyang scores later he has bring out this celebration in honour of Chadwick Boseman.



Make it happen. 🙏🏽 #WakandaForever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SpLzHd39ZG — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 29, 2020

If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores in the Community Shield today, we need to see this!



RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/UWWoKP7FGB — In Off The Post (@inoffthepost20) August 29, 2020

I’m a Liverpool fan but I want Aubameyang to score today so he can pull up the BLACK PANTHER MASK and honor CHADWICK BOSEMAN one last time. WAKANDA FOREVER — JUST SHERLOCK🎧 (@Ntiamoah_locked) August 29, 2020

If you want @Aubameyang7 to come dresssed like this today. For our panther #WakandaForever retweet so that the message can reach him pic.twitter.com/Y7Lwhnkz4z — Gen.Mwami Laban 🕴💝 (@Johnlaban256) August 29, 2020