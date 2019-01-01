Aubameyang beats Mahrez to Premier League Player of the Month award

The Gabon international has won the English top-flight individual accolade following his outstanding form in the month under review

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the winner of the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

The Gabon international delivered impactful showings for Unai Emery’s men last month, scoring in all the games he featured.

The 30-year-old found the back of the net five times to take his goal tally to seven in the English top flight and helped the Gunners avoid defeat in September.

Aubameyang grabbed a brace in the Gunners' 2-2 draw against and was also on the scoresheet against Hotspur, and .

The impressive performances ensured he won the award ahead of international and winger Riyad Mahrez.

The forward also beat ’s Ricardo Pereira, Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, ’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson to the individual accolade.

4 games, 5 goals, 95 pace ⚡ @aubameyang7 is your September #PL POTM 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0E4jBJ6XyH — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 11, 2019

Aubameyang replicated his goalscoring form for Gabon on Thursday, scoring the match-winner in their 1-0 victory against Burkina Faso.

The former striker will hope to continue with his impressive form for Arsenal when they take on on October 21.