Aubameyang: Arsenal star maintains best conversion rate

The Gabon international maintained his fine goalscoring run in the English top-flight to give the Gunners a crucial win in their opening fixture

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicked off the 2019-20 Premier League season on a flying note as secured a 1-0 win over .

The 30-year-old broke the deadlock at St James' Park after finishing off an assist from Maitland Niles in the 58th minute.

25.6% - Since his Premier League debut in February 2018, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the best shot conversion rate (25.6%) of the 68 players to have scored 6+ goals in the competition. Hitman. #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/psuoDaw5IO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

Since he made his Premier League debut in 2018, Aubameyang has the best conversion rate of 25.6 per cent having scored 33 goals in 50 league outings.

33 - Since his Premier League debut for Arsenal in February 2018, only Mo Salah (36) has scored more goals in the competition than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33). Talisman. #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/RPP8NNX59V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

His fine goalscoring run ranks him as the second highest scorer in the English top-flight since February 2018, after 's Mohamed Salah [36 goals].

Sunday's effort also made the Gabon international the highest goalscoring player for the Gunners after 50 league games, ahead of Thierry Henry [30] and Ian Wright [24].

50 – Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is set to play his 50th Premier League game for @Arsenal – the Gabon international has already netted at least two more goals than any other Gunner through their first 50 games for the club in the competition. Superhero. #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/I6g7hAocvp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

He will be looking to maintain his fine start to the campaign when Arsenal host for their next league match on August 17.