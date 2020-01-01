Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes the difference Arsenal survive Everton test

Arteta has managed to turn around the Gunners' form and it came to the fore against the Toffees.

had an early setback against at the Emirates. They found themselves trailing to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal which has been an all too familiar theme with the Gunners this season before the arrival of Mikel Arteta.

Under Unai Emery, Arsenal would have struggled to mount a response and on occasions when they did do so, it would've been too late in the game to snatch all three points.

However, under Arteta, the Gunners are a confident team going forward, weaving elaborate attacking patterns and getting their wingers and winbacks involved in the build-up play, thereby stretching the field of play.

The equaliser did come for the Gunners, with Eddi Nketiah applying a sumptuous finish to lovely move. Bukayo Saka bombed forward from the left-back position to ping a brilliant cross into the box that the young forward expertly side-footed in.

That equaliser, which came in the 27th minute, injected a huge boost of adrenaline to Arsenal's game. Suddenly, they were attacking in hordes, putting the likes of Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate under immense pressure.

That pressure told soon, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking centre-stage. A perfect through-ball from David Luiz followed for the Gabon international. And once he was bearing on goal, the outcome was never in doubt. Aubameyang's killer instincts are so sharp that he rarely misses such opportunities and handed Arsenal the lead.

Though managed to get a scrappy goal back just before half-time, Aubameyang was on hand again to clinch a second goal right after the restart. He was no match for Djibril Sidibe as he headed a Nicolas Pepe cross into the back of the net.

Arteta's team would go on to see the game out, showing impressive game management skills that should hold them in good stead as the race for the spots heats up.

Aubameyang was crucial in defence as well, making several crucial interventions and tackles as well. He certainly was the difference on the night against an Everton team who are no pushovers by any means.

The result has also seen them leapfrog Everton to the ninth spot. Arsenal also ensured their impressive record at home against Everton stayed intact - they last lost a home Premier League game against Everton back in 1996.

The signs are positive for Arsenal under Arteta.