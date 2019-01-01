Atsu eyeing Newcastle United starting spot ahead of Manchester City showdown

The Ghana international wants to play his way back into Steve Bruce's first set-up after a difficult start to the season

winger Christian Atsu is yearning for a return to the club's starting line-up ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with at St. James' Park.

The 27-year-old has not made the first XI since starting in a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of in September.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions this campaign, starting four matches.

“I’m working hard,” said Atsu, as reported by The Shields Gazette.

“I want to start games, because I think I’m in very good shape now.

"I’m patiently waiting for my chance, because we have, this December, a lot of games coming.

Article continues below

"I’m preparing for that.”

Atsu's difficulty in breaking into the line-up has been due to the presence of January acquisition Miguel Almiron and summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin.

With both men struggling to impress at St. James' Park, with both failing to find the back of the net since joining the club, there have been calls for the Ghanaian to be handed another opportunity to prove his worth.

