Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix set for spell out with sprained ankle ligament

The young Portugal international left his side reduced to 10 men when he left the field towards the end of Saturday's 1-1 draw

Joao Felix is set for a spell on the sidelines after confirmed he suffered a grade two sprain to a right ankle ligament against .

international Joao Felix, who joined Atletico in a €126 million (£113m/$142m) transfer from in the close season, limped out of Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano with 10 minutes remaining.

The 19-year-old appeared to twist his ankle in a challenge with Dani Parejo and left Diego Simeone's side down to 10 men, having used all three of their substitutions.

Atleti boss Simeone acknowledged in his post-match news conference that Joao Felix's injury "could be serious" and scans have confirmed a grade two sprain of the external lateral ligament.

"It did not seem much at first, but the doctors say it could be serious," the Argentine signalled after the game.

The stalemate left Atletico fourth in LaLiga having failed to win five of their past six matches.

Diego Costa opened the scoring for Atletico with a 36th-minute penalty, but this was another game in which he and strike partner Alvaro Morata struggled to take their chances.S

imeone's men have scored just three goals in that run and have not been victorious at home in the top flight since a 3-2 defeat of on September 1, this latest setback giving leaders the chance to go five points ahead of them.

"Costa and Morata know that the only path is to keep working, to insist. Forwards know that when they score goals they are fantastic, and when they don't people point fingers," added Simeone.

11 - @atletienglish have made 11 total shots at the half time vs Valencia, more than any other first half in a single game in all competitions in 2019. Percussion#AtleticoValencia #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/0ckiuEQhTa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 19, 2019

"We are a new team, and we don't yet have balance to manage moments in games, above all when we need to suffer and position ourselves well and keep calm. But we are convinced we have players to do this, there is work to do, and I like that.

"Nobody thought this would be an easy season, I knew we would have a lot of work to do, to get the team balanced.

"In certain moments some people look to point fingers, others to work hard. Those who want to work hard will get on well with me. Those who point fingers won't.

"We are in a very good moment to work hard, and look to see who wants to work, and who does not like to work."

Valencia are unbeaten in five league games, with coach Albert Celades heaping praise on his players, particularly Parejo, for earning a share of the spoils from a game in which they were often on the back foot.

"To come here against this team, we knew it would be difficult. The team responded in a brilliant way in the second half, showed a lot of personality and ambition," Celades said.

"It is a luxury for us to have a player like Parejo, with his personality. When he has the ball, things happen. I love the way he wants to play, to make others play, to cause problems for the opposition."

"Joao Felix underwent an X-ray and MRI scan at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra on Saturday and the report indicates he suffered a grade two sprain of the external lateral ligament of the right ankle," Atleti stated on their website.

Article continues below

It remains to be seen how long the teenager will be out for, though reports suggest he will miss a minimum of two weeks.

Joao Felix could consequently be forced to sit out matches against , Athletic Bilbao, Deportivo and .

Since his club-record move to Atleti, the forward has scored two goals and providing one assist in La Liga.