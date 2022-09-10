Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Atletico Madrid will welcome Celta Vigo for an encounter in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Roji Blancos head into this fixture at the back of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League and would like to build on that win.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo registered a comfortable 3-0 victory against Cadiz last weekend with Iago Aspas grabbing a brace. It was their second successive win and the Galicians would hope that they can shock the hosts with another clinical performance.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 11) Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is broadcasting the game in the U.S.

Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo on TV in the UK. The Premier Player service & La Liga TV will also be streaming the game live.

In India the match will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 with live streaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV / Premier Player US N/A ESPN+ India Sports 18-1 SD/HD Voot Select

Atletico Madrid teams news and squad

Diego Simeone has a few injury concerns ahead of this match with Matheus Cunha, Sergio Reguilon, and Stefan Savic unavailable, while Nahuel Molina remains suspended for the game.

Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata should lead the line once again. Thomas Lemar and Rodrigo De Paul are expected to start along with Koke, Marcus Llorente and Yannick Carrasco in midfield. Jan Oblak in goal is set to be shielded by a back three comprising of Reinildo, Axel Witsel and Jose Gimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grbic, Oblak. Defenders Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri. Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata.

Celta Vigo team news and squad

Denis Suarez will miss the fixture due to injury, while Goncalo Paciencia is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

It is unlikely that Eduardo Coudet will make any changes to the winning combination that triumphed against Cadiz. Iago Aspas will be the player to watch out for as he has been in sensational form scoring five goals in four matches in La Liga.