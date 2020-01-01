Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Atletico Madrid v Liverpool for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

are up against the defending champions Liveprool as the UEFA knockout stages get under way again this Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's men are at home to Jurgen Klopp's charges as they seek to establish an advantage in the first leg of the Round of 16.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Jan Oblak Defenders Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi Midfielders Thomas Lemar, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Koke Forwards Vitolo, Angel Correa

Joao Felix, Hector Herrera and Kieran Trippier are definitely out injured for Atletico while the likes of Alvaro Morata, Jose Gimenez, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias are back in training and could feature in this match.

possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson Midfielders Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum Forward Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is a slight injury doubt, given the trouble with his hamstring recently. James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri have also started training after recovering from their injuries.

Match Preview

This is the first time these two sides are playing each other after the 2009-10 semifinal where Atletico prevailed on away goals after the two-legged tie finished 2-2 on aggregate, with Diego Forlan playing a starring role.

However, this time at the Wanda Metropolitano, it will be Liverpool who will start as favourites. The domestic form of both sides have been in clear contrast this season.

While Liverpool are, remarkably, unbeaten this season in the Premier League and lead their closest rival by a massive 22 points, Atletico are fourth in , 13 points adrift of leaders .

Diego Semeone's side have struggled due to injuries with the likes of Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa all suffering injuries in the lead up to this game. Atletico have scored just 23 goals in the league from 23 matches and have struggled to find the back of the net. Perhaps, the impending return of Costa and Morata might boost their firepower.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been freescoring and also water-tight in defence. Led by Virgil Van Dijk and with Alisson Becker in between the sticks, the Reds are in ominous form. However, their trump cards have been the full-backs - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Both of them are key to the team's playing style and regularly pop up with dangerous crosses from the wings.

Atletico will need to deal with that danger, if they are to gain an advantage going into the second leg.